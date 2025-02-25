DAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.02, changing hands as low as $62.98 per share. Dayforce Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.08 per share, with $82.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.90. The DAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

