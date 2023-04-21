DAY BY DAY Upgrades Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TICGX - Templeton International Climate Change Fund Advisor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 19.92% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Dynamic Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 30.11% over the last quarter.

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 11.92% over the last quarter.

JXI - iShares Global Utilities ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 19.10% over the last quarter.

NMFIX - Multi-manager Global Listed Infrastructure Fund holds 456K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing a decrease of 39.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 5.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veolia Environnement. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIE is 0.51%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.56% to 74,182K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.