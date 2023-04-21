DAY BY DAY Upgrades Thales (EPA:HO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Thales (EPA:HO) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO by 2.94% over the last quarter.

DOL - WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund N holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HO by 6.82% over the last quarter.

WWJD - Inspire International ESG ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HO by 3.69% over the last quarter.

FPPAX - MFS Prudent Investor Fund A holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO by 25.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HO is 0.34%, a decrease of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 22,206K shares.

