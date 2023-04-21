DAY BY DAY Upgrades Telefonica (XMAD:TEF)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Telefonica (XMAD:TEF) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,130K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,024K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,579K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife MSCI EAFE Index Portfolio holds 359K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCIEX - The International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JIDA - JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica. This is a decrease of 221 owner(s) or 40.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEF is 0.26%, an increase of 50.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.78% to 451,455K shares.

