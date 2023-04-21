DAY BY DAY Upgrades Sonova Holding (SIX:SOON)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Sonova Holding (SIX:SOON) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSRKK - NORTHERN GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY INDEX FUND Class K holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 13.56% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 379K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 9.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOON is 0.20%, a decrease of 20.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.81% to 7,072K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.