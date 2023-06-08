DAY BY DAY Upgrades Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Sanofi (EPA:SAN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of June 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is 109.23. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of 94.95.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is 45,543MM, a decrease of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

Sanofi Maintains 3.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is a decrease of 794 owner(s) or 54.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 1.09%, an increase of 55.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.54% to 183,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,748K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 95.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 16,720.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,368K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,519K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 4.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,358K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 95.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 15,734.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,057K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 95.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 10,844.05% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 4,032K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

