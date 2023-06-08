DAY BY DAY Upgrades Safran (EPA:SAF)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Safran (EPA:SAF) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.50% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safran is 159.88. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $211.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from its latest reported closing price of 137.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Safran is 23,079MM, an increase of 17.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

Safran Maintains 0.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.77%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 89,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,484K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,593K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 10.44% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,115K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,956K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,699K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,598K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 8.86% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.