DAY BY DAY Upgrades Safran (EPA:SAF)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Safran (EPA:SAF) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTSI - WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund N holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 44.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

CGUS - Capital Group Core Equity ETF Share Class holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 33.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 4.84% over the last quarter.

EGLBX - ELFUN INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Elfun International Equity Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 354K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 48.41% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 8.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.72%, an increase of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 88,343K shares.

