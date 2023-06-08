DAY BY DAY Upgrades Repsol (MADX:REP)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Repsol (MADX:REP) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REP is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 140,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,521K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REP by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,799K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,546K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 8,789K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 0.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,212K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 4,382K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 2.84% over the last quarter.

