DAY BY DAY Upgrades Publicis Groupe (EPA:PUB)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Publicis Groupe (EPA:PUB) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIENX - Fidelity International Enhanced Index Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 53.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 223.12% over the last quarter.

ISDX - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic Developed ex-US ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 27.20% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Risk Allocation-Moderate Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 22.50% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 4,136.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 99.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUB is 0.31%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.26% to 52,230K shares.

