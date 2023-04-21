DAY BY DAY Upgrades Nestle (SIX:NESN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Nestle (SIX:NESN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 7,613K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,315K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 0.53% over the last quarter.

MWEFX - MFS Global Equity Fund A holds 524K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 0.66% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Emerging Markets Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Litman Gregory Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nestle. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESN is 1.55%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 340,703K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

