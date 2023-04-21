DAY BY DAY Upgrades Lonza Group (SIX:LONN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Lonza Group (SIX:LONN) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 479K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Advanced Strategies Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 9.86% over the last quarter.

MYINX - MainStay MacKay International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 8.62% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed International Equity Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 13.00% over the last quarter.

QEFA - SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 75.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 56.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonza Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LONN is 0.67%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 12,991K shares.

