DAY BY DAY Upgrades KBC Group (ENXTBR:KBC)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for KBC Group (ENXTBR:KBC) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBC Group is 68.45. The forecasts range from a low of 55.04 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of 58.00.

The projected annual revenue for KBC Group is 9,358MM, an increase of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.99.

KBC Group Maintains 6.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBC Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBC is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 48,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,605K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBC by 33.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,294K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBC by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,972K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,728K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBC by 3.90% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 1,648K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing a decrease of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBC by 13.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

