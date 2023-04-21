DAY BY DAY Upgrades Hermes International (EPA:RMS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Hermes International (EPA:RMS) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 19.38% over the last quarter.

FCENX - Franklin International Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 99.55% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 322K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 29.92% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. International Growth Fund Series II holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 1.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

