DAY BY DAY Upgrades Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FWB:HEN3)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FWB:HEN3) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 40.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 5.38% over the last quarter.

JHID - John Hancock International High Dividend ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 0.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEN3 is 0.30%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.40% to 31,172K shares.

