DAY BY DAY Upgrades Eni (MTA:ENI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Eni (MTA:ENI) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 8,676K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,865K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 15.00% over the last quarter.

IEV - iShares Europe ETF holds 455K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 12.08% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,598K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 54.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 161.63% over the last quarter.

GQFPX - GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 21.35% over the last quarter.

IIFAX - Voya Balanced Income Portfolio DV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 19.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENI is 0.40%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 228,047K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

