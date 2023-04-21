DAY BY DAY Upgrades Enel (MTA:ENEL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Enel (MTA:ENEL) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RTXAX - Tax-Managed Real Assets Fund holds 266K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 71.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 306.99% over the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund holds 314K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESGN - Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 55.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 94.70% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 19.23% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 203K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing a decrease of 858.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 92.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEL is 0.75%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 1,148,212K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

