DAY BY DAY Upgrades Edenred (EPA:EDEN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Edenred (EPA:EDEN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EFG - iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF holds 368K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 10.48% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDEN by 24.98% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CDHAX - Calvert International Responsible Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edenred. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDEN is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 70,634K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

