DAY BY DAY Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (ENXTBR:ABI)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (ENXTBR:ABI) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 65.36. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of 58.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 62,485MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Maintains 1.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.51%, a decrease of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 668,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 164,775K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 63,420K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,391K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 3.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 42,237K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 7.08% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 21,060K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,521K shares, representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.