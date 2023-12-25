DAY BY DAY Upgrades Akzo Nobel N.V. (ENXTAM:AKZA)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY upgraded their outlook for Akzo Nobel N.V. (ENXTAM:AKZA) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.21% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akzo Nobel N.V. is 80.04. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from its latest reported closing price of 74.66.

The projected annual revenue for Akzo Nobel N.V. is 10,910MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

Akzo Nobel N.V. Maintains 2.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel N.V.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZA is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 56,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,504K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 1.96% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,181K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 12.77% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,155K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,123K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 5.98% over the last quarter.

