DAY BY DAY Maintains Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TTAI - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 53.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 4.33% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST BlackRock Global Strategies Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 36.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 27.06% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 7.55% over the last quarter.

PAEAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Growth Fund shares holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 7.73% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 94K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 3.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKL is 0.59%, a decrease of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 42,691K shares.

