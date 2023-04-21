DAY BY DAY Maintains Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 95.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 48.84% over the last quarter.

GSIE - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) International Equity ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 11.76% over the last quarter.

TWIEX - International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 1,832K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian International Value VIP Fund holds 129K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 9.81% over the last quarter.

EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF holds 942K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 3.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.50%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 175,474K shares.

