DAY BY DAY Maintains UBS Group (SIX:UBSG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of UBS Group (SIX:UBSG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AADR - AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 18.68% over the last quarter.

QWLD - SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio - I Class holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 5.76% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 317K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 5.83% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 83.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 516.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSG is 0.70%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 546,220K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

