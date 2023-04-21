DAY BY DAY Maintains Orange (EPA:ORA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Orange (EPA:ORA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 721.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange is $94.35. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 721.15% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orange is $874MM, a decrease of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FZROX - Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund holds 234K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IEAIX - Lazard International Equity Advantage Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 27.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 28.60% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 0.48% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 12,803.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 98.78% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 50.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 34.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.37%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 147,119K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.