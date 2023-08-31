DAY BY DAY Maintains Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is 33.69. The forecasts range from a low of 28.78 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of 30.37.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is 91,617MM, an increase of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Maintains 3.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AD is 0.65%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 140,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,650K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,041K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD by 11.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,601K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,352K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 1.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,602K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD by 13.35% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5,599K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 4,004K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD by 14.08% over the last quarter.

