DAY BY DAY Maintains ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of ING Groep (AMS:INGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ING Groep is 15.87. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $19.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.39.

The projected annual revenue for ING Groep is 21,283MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

ING Groep Maintains 5.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGA is 0.64%, a decrease of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 656,897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,870K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,199K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 16.55% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 43,115K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,574K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 15.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27,842K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,804K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 8.87% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 26,799K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,901K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 16.98% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 21,247K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,926K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 2.49% over the last quarter.

