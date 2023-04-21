DAY BY DAY Maintains Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Iberdrola (XMAD:IBE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IIFAX - Voya Balanced Income Portfolio DV holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 83.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 695.27% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Risk Allocation-Moderate Portfolio holds 63K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 28.26% over the last quarter.

CGCAX - Global Clean Equity Fund Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RTIYX - Multifactor International Equity Fund Class Y holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 23.24% over the last quarter.

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBE by 10.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBE is 0.90%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 770,733K shares.

