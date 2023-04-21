DAY BY DAY Maintains Ferrovial (MADX:FER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Ferrovial (MADX:FER) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IIFAX - Voya Balanced Income Portfolio DV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 17,355.08% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 46.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FER by 26.03% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - ClearBridge Sustainable Infrastructure ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FMSIX - Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 225K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 90.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FER by 1,053.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrovial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FER is 0.42%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 71,380K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

