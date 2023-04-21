DAY BY DAY Maintains Deutsche Telekom (FWB:DTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Deutsche Telekom (FWB:DTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 493.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Telekom is $132.52. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 493.31% from its latest reported closing price of $22.34.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Telekom is $15,397MM, a decrease of 86.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEEF - Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 52.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 28.01% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 8,066K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,165K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 0.89% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,078K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 99.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 58,578.03% over the last quarter.

STATE STREET MASTER FUNDS - State Street International Developed Equity Index Portfolio holds 744K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 21.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 4.03% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 3.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Telekom. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.81%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 467,422K shares.

