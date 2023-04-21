DAY BY DAY Maintains Daimler Truck Holding (XDUS:DTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Daimler Truck Holding (XDUS:DTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Downside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daimler Truck Holding is $24.50. The forecasts range from a low of $22.37 to a high of $27.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of $30.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Daimler Truck Holding is $15,397MM, a decrease of 69.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTGX - Artisan Global Value Fund Investor Shares holds 767K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 19.49% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 19.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 4.94% over the last quarter.

HDVAX - Hartford International Equity Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 5.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 117K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.