DAY BY DAY Maintains Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.21% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.21% from its latest reported closing price of $28.35.

The projected annual revenue for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA is $465MM, a decrease of 98.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNGLX - Ubs Global Allocation Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 36.96% over the last quarter.

VHGEX - Vanguard Global Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,225K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 29.75% over the last quarter.

MMITX - Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class P Shares holds 84K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 3.16% over the last quarter.

ESGG - FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 20.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ML by 4.02% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML International Equity Fund Class II holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ML by 3.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA. This is an increase of 302 owner(s) or 539.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ML is 0.37%, an increase of 21.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 91,045K shares.

