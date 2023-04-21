DAY BY DAY Maintains BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Schroders VCP Global Allocation Portfolio Class 3 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - FLEXIBLE MANAGED PORTFOLIO Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Legg Mason Tactical Opportunities Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 23.95% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 123K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 29.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNP is 0.79%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 201,090K shares.

