DAY BY DAY Maintains BASF SE (FWB:BAS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY maintained coverage of BASF SE (FWB:BAS) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 186K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 27.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials & Materials Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 29.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 8.58% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Legg Mason Diversified Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 3.23% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Developed International Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 7.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAS is 0.48%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 82,774K shares.

