DAY BY DAY Downgrades Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) from Buy to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEV - iShares Europe ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 9.66% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 165.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 61.85% over the last quarter.

AAARX - Strategic Allocation: Aggressive Fund R Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 214.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 82.06% over the last quarter.

GREZX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund Investor holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 213.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 68.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vonovia SE. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNA is 0.46%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 88,224K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.