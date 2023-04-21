DAY BY DAY Downgrades Teleperformance (EPA:TEP)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for Teleperformance (EPA:TEP) from Buy to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 12.71% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WBIGX - William Blair International Growth Fund Class N holds 51K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 21.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 12.14% over the last quarter.

BBEU - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VCIEX - International Equities Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEP by 26.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleperformance. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEP is 0.37%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.69% to 11,360K shares.

