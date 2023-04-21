DAY BY DAY Downgrades Roche Holding (SIX:ROG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for Roche Holding (SIX:ROG) from Buy to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.27% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roche Holding is $196.35. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.27% from its latest reported closing price of $277.60.

The projected annual revenue for Roche Holding is $981MM, a decrease of 98.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAVAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Value Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 4.05% over the last quarter.

JEFGX - Global Trust NAV holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 28.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 32.51% over the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 222K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 14.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 8.72% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP Balanced Portfolio Initial Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 14.36% over the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 1.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 1.44%, a decrease of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 104,864K shares.

