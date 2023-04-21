DAY BY DAY Downgrades Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM) from Hold to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD International Large-Cap Portfolio Class P holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 7.05% over the last quarter.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 22.47% over the last quarter.

PBAIX - Blackrock Tactical Opportunities Fund Institutional holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 23.39% over the last quarter.

HGXAX - Hartford Global Impact Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 2.98% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 139.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 56.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke DSM. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSM is 0.45%, a decrease of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.86% to 26,725K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

