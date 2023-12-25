DAY BY DAY Downgrades CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:CNHI)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:CNHI) from Buy to Sell .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 9.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNHI is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.37% to 749,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 123,079K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,757K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 6.18% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 44,303K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,979K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 41,540K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,125K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 94.89% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 24,620K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,265K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Bank of Italy holds 22,107K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

