DAY BY DAY Downgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:BAYN)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:BAYN) from Buy to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.35% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is 48.81. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 49.35% from its latest reported closing price of 32.68.

The projected annual revenue for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is 51,735MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Maintains 7.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYN is 0.70%, a decrease of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 203,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,141K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,995K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 14.87% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,931K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,492K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,676K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 4.00% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 7,926K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,887K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,788K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 8.21% over the last quarter.

