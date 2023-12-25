DAY BY DAY Downgrades Alcon (SWX:ALC)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for Alcon (SWX:ALC) from Buy to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.69% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcon is 80.41. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.69% from its latest reported closing price of 66.08.

The projected annual revenue for Alcon is 9,392MM, an increase of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

Alcon Maintains 0.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcon. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.50%, a decrease of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 277,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 14,827K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,068K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 76.33% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 12,945K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,178K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,264K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,975K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 9,560K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,767K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 8,926K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 0.25% over the last quarter.

