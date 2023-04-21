DAY BY DAY Downgrades adidas (FWB:ADS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAY BY DAY downgraded their outlook for adidas (FWB:ADS) from Hold to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.41% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for adidas is $91.36. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.41% from its latest reported closing price of $161.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 201K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 54.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 145.86% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAIDX - Harbor Diversified International All Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 86.74% over the last quarter.

MMBUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 49.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 122.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.49%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 33,563K shares.

