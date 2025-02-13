Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis Demonstrates 98% Accuracy In Heart Failure Care

(RTTNews) - Daxor Corporation (DXR), on Thursday, announced the publication of a multicenter study in the Journal of Cardiac Failure, showcasing the significant potential of its Blood Volume Analysis or BVA technology for heart failure treatment.

The research, conducted across three prestigious institutions—Mayo Clinic, Duke University Medical Center, and Baptist Hospital—demonstrates that BVA outperforms traditional hemodynamic pressure measurements in assessing heart failure volume status.

The study, titled "Patient Sex Impacts Volume Phenotypes and Hemodynamics in Chronic Heart Failure," analyzed data from 255 heart failure patients.

The study revealed critical findings, including that commonly used hemodynamic pressure measures are inaccurate surrogates compared to direct blood volume analysis with Daxor BVA.

BVA's ability to detect anemia, a key factor in heart failure treatment, was highlighted, as the technology enables a more precise diagnosis.

The study also pointed out sex-specific volume differences that are crucial for individualized treatment approaches, emphasizing the need for tailored strategies based on individual volume profiles.

Marat Fudim, MD, MPH, the study's principal investigator, remarked, "Pressure is not volume. These clinically significant differences underscore the importance of distinguishing individual volume profiles to help guide the most appropriate volume-management strategies and avoid potentially deleterious outcomes."

Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor's Chief Scientific Officer, stated, "Volume management is the cornerstone of heart failure care. This study confirms the superior accuracy of BVA over commonly used pressure-based proxies. Effective treatment starts with precise diagnosis—BVA delivers it with 98% proven accuracy."

This study reaffirms the critical role of BVA in heart failure care, providing a tool for more accurate volume status management and anemia detection, leading to more personalized and effective treatments.

