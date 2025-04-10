Daxor Submits 510(k) To FDA For Next-Gen Blood Volume Analyzer

(RTTNews) - Daxor Corporation (DXR), Thursday announced the submission of its next-generation blood volume analyzer - Daxor BVA - to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company says that its new Daxor BVA device represents a significant leap forward in diagnostic technology, offering direct quantification of intravascular blood, red blood cell, and plasma volume.

"This submission represents a long-anticipated milestone in our commitment to patients and healthcare providers," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor's CEO and President. "Developed under a U.S. Department of Defense contract, our next-generation analyzer promises to deliver unprecedented speed, accessibility, and accuracy in blood volume management, with the potential to meaningfully improve medical care and patient outcomes."

