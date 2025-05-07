Daxor Corporation Launches ezBVA Lab Service to Transform Fluid Management in Florida Healthcare Facilities

Daxor Corporation expands its BVA program in Florida, improving precision fluid management and enhancing patient treatment outcomes.

Daxor Corporation has announced the opening of a new blood volume analysis (BVA) program in a prominent healthcare facility in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, enhancing its presence in the region. This program will utilize Daxor's CLIA-certified ezBVA Lab, which provides comprehensive blood volume analysis results within 24 hours, improving fluid management for various medical conditions. CEO Michael Feldschuh highlighted the significance of precise volume assessment in clinical care, with Daxor's technology offering 98% accuracy, leading to better patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. The service is designed to be reimbursable under insurance plans, emphasizing Daxor's commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative blood volume testing.

Daxor Corporation expands its BVA program at a major healthcare center in Florida, enhancing patient care through improved fluid management precision.

The new ezBVA Lab provides comprehensive blood volume analysis results within 24 hours, streamlining the diagnostic process for clinicians.

Daxor's technology demonstrates 98% accuracy in blood volume measurements, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

The service is fully reimbursable under established CPT codes, making it accessible and economically viable for various care settings.

Expansion into a new healthcare facility may indicate that existing markets are not sufficient for growth, raising concerns about the sustainability of current operations.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, which could suggest instability in product acceptance and market performance.

The need for ongoing trials and further development could imply that the company is still in the experimental phase rather than having a fully established product line.

What is Daxor's ezBVA Lab Service?

Daxor's ezBVA Lab Service provides comprehensive blood volume analysis, revolutionizing fluid management in healthcare settings.

How accurate are Daxor's blood volume measurements?

Daxor's diagnostic technology offers clinicians 98% accurate measurements for tailored fluid management strategies.

Where is the new BVA program located?

The new BVA program is located at a premier healthcare center in the Tampa Bay region of Florida.

What benefits does Daxor's technology provide?

Daxor's technology enhances treatment outcomes and reduces healthcare costs for conditions like heart failure and critical care.

How quickly can results be obtained from the ezBVA Lab?

Results from Daxor's ezBVA Lab are delivered within 24 hours of sample receipt.

$DXR Insider Trading Activity

$DXR insiders have traded $DXR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL RICHARD FELDSCHUH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 50,423 shares for an estimated $42,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J MICHEL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,000

JONATHAN ADAM FELDSCHUH (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $0

$DXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $DXR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Daxor's ezBVA Lab Service Marks New Standard in Precision Fluid Management









Oak Ridge, TN, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Daxor Corporation





(Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces the opening of a new BVA program at a premier Florida healthcare center in the Tampa Bay region. This expansion integrates Daxor's innovative blood volume analysis (BVA) testing across the facility's inpatient and outpatient care programs, revolutionizing fluid management precision and enhancing treatment outcomes for a spectrum of conditions.





The facility will utilize Daxor's state-of-the-art Tennessee-based CLIA-certified ezBVA Lab that delivers comprehensive blood volume analysis results within 24 hours of sample receipt.





"This exciting hallmark marks another significant milestone in our ongoing Florida expansion and underscores the critical role of precise volume assessment in patient care," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor's CEO and President. "Our diagnostic technology provides clinicians with 98% accurate measurements, enabling tailored fluid management strategies for cardiac conditions, renal disease, critical care, and other volume-sensitive disorders. This approach significantly improves patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Our ezBVA Lab service eliminates the need for capital investment while remaining fully reimbursable through established CPT codes under both public and private insurance plans for all care settings."







About Daxor Corporation







Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100



®



(Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at





Daxor.com





. Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology





HERE





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







