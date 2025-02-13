Daxor Corporation Announces Groundbreaking Study on Blood Volume Measurement and Heart Failure Treatment Published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure

A multicenter study shows Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis significantly improves heart failure treatment accuracy compared to standard measurements.

The study, involving 255 heart failure patients from prestigious institutions, demonstrated that BVA outperforms traditional hemodynamic measures in accurately assessing heart failure volume status and identifying anemia, which is crucial for effective care. Key results include the inadequacy of standard pressure measures and the significance of sex-specific volume differences, emphasizing the need for individualized treatment strategies.

Research published in the prestigious Journal of Cardiac Failure highlights the superiority of Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) over standard hemodynamic measurements for heart failure treatment.

The study's findings support the effectiveness of BVA in diagnosing anemia, which is crucial for heart failure management, reinforcing Daxor's technology as a key tool for personalized treatment approaches.

Daxor’s BVA demonstrates a proven accuracy of 98%, establishing its reliability in the comprehensive assessment of blood volume status and composition.

The publication of this multicenter study at recognized institutions enhances Daxor's reputation in the medical community and may lead to wider acceptance and adoption of its technology in clinical practice.

The press release underscores the inadequacies of existing hemodynamic pressure measures, which may cast doubt on the reliability of long-standing diagnostic practices in heart failure treatment.

There is a significant reliance on forward-looking statements, which introduces uncertainty regarding the company's future product development, market acceptance, and competitive position.

The discussion about individualized treatment approaches based on sex-specific volume differences may imply a limitation in the current application of Daxor's technology, raising questions about its universality across different patient demographics.

What is the recent Daxor study about heart failure?

The study published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure explores Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) effectiveness compared to standard hemodynamic measurements in heart failure.

How does Daxor's BVA improve heart failure treatment?

Daxor's BVA provides more accurate assessments of blood volume and anemia, crucial for individualized heart failure management and treatment.

What did the study reveal about sex differences in heart failure?

The study found significant sex-specific volume differences that necessitate tailored treatment strategies for chronic heart failure patients.

What is the accuracy of Daxor's Blood Volume Analyzer?

Daxor's BVA has proven accuracy rates of 98%, surpassing standard pressure-based proxies in assessing blood volume status.

How many tests has Daxor performed nationally?

Daxor has conducted over 65,000 blood volume tests across leading hospital centers in the United States, enhancing patient care.

Daxor Corporation





(Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a multicenter study published in the prestigious



Journal of Cardiac Failure



reporting pivotal insights for effective heart failure treatment through the use of Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis (BVA). The study demonstrates how BVA outperforms standard hemodynamic measurements in assessing heart failure volume status, while highlighting its unique capability to detect anemia, a crucial factor for effective treatment.





The research, titled, "Patient Sex Impacts Volume Phenotypes and Hemodynamics in Chronic Heart Failure," analyzed data from 255 heart failure patients across three major medical institutions: Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Duke University Medical Center, and Baptist Hospital in Memphis. Each patient underwent both BVA and pressure assessment.





The study revealed several critical findings:







Commonly used hemodynamic pressure measures are inaccurate surrogates compared to direct blood volume analysis with Daxor BVA.



Commonly used hemodynamic pressure measures are inaccurate surrogates compared to direct blood volume analysis with Daxor BVA.



BVA enables more accurate diagnosis of true anemia which is a key guideline target of care.



BVA enables more accurate diagnosis of true anemia which is a key guideline target of care.



Sex-specific volume differences as illuminated by BVA require individualized treatment approaches.







"Pressure is not volume,” commented Marat Fudim, MD, MPH, the study's principal investigator. "These clinically significant differences underscore the importance of distinguishing individual volume profiles to help guide the most appropriate volume-management strategies and avoid potentially deleterious outcomes.”





Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer further commented, “Volume management is the cornerstone of heart failure care. This study confirms the superior accuracy of BVA over commonly used pressure-based proxies. Effective treatment starts with precise diagnosis—BVA delivers it with 98% proven accuracy.”







