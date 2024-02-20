DAX Weak As Markets Brace For ECB Minutes, Key Data Releases

(RTTNews) - Germany's DAX benchmark witnessed weak sentiment as markets braced for the release of the ECB minutes as well as PMI, GDP and Business Climate readings later in the week. The release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday also added to the anxiety.

The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 17,045.23, having slipped 0.25 percent from the previous close of 17,087.43. The day's trading ranged between a high of 17,079.38 and a low of 17,021.31.

In the 40-scrip index, only less than half of the scrips have advanced from the levels on Monday.

Heidelberg Materials gained 1.40 percent, followed by adidas that added a little over a percent.

Siemens Energy plunged more than 4 percent.

Rheinmetall, Porsche Automobil Holding, Continental, Vonovia and Siemens Healthineers, all slipped more than a percent.

Amidst the Dollar's weakness, that dragged the Dollar Index down 0.20 percent to 104.08, the EUR/USD pair has increased 0.23 percent. The euro is currently trading at $1.0802 after ranging between $1.0810 and $1.0762.

In tandem with global easing in bond yields, German bond yields decreased 1.60 percent. The same is at 2.3725 percent versus 2.411 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 1.885 percent and 2.421 percent in the day's trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.