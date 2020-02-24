DAX Tumbles Over 3% As Virus Worries Mount

(RTTNews) - German stocks nosedived on Monday after an 84-year-old man has become the fourth person to die in Italy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has decided to close 4 branches in the country as the government imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern "hotspot" regions close to Milan and Venice.

About 50,000 people cannot enter or leave several towns in Veneto and Lombardy for the next two weeks without special permission.

The benchmark DAX tumbled as much as 453 points, or 3.34 percent, to 13.125 after closing 0.6 percent lower on Friday.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank lost 5-6 percent as the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to the lowest since 2016.

Automakers were also sharply lower on global growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all fell over 4 percent.

