DAX Tumbles On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Friday to extend steep losses from the previous session on expectations that the spread of the coronavirus will inflict much greater financial damage than expected earlier.

The benchmark DAX was down 294 points, or 2.47 percent, at 11,650 after tumbling 1.5 percent the previous day.

Deutsche Lufthansa shares fell nearly 3 percent after the airline canceled 7,100 European flights for March.

Banks tumbled, with Deutsche Bank losing 2 percent and Commerzbank tumbling as much as 4.5 percent.

In economic releases, German factory orders grew more than expected in January, driven by higher demand in aircraft and mechanical engineering, data from Destatis revealed.

Factory orders expanded 5.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 2.1 percent decrease in December. Orders were forecast to grow moderately by 1.2 percent.

Domestic orders dropped 1.3 percent, while foreign orders advanced 10.5 percent. Orders from the euro area surged 15.1 percent and that from other countries grew 7.8 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial orders dropped 1.4 percent but slower than the expected decline of 5.4 percent.

