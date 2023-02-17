Markets

DAX Tumbles On US Rate Hike Worries

February 17, 2023 — 03:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Friday as strong U.S. data and hawkish comments from Fed officials prompted a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Investors ignored data showing that Germany's producer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in January to reach its lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years amid a continued slowdown in energy prices.

The producer price index climbed 17.8 percent year-over-year in January, which was slower than the 21.2 percent surge in December. Economists had forecast the price growth to ease to 16.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent fall in December.

The benchmark DAX was down 202 points, or 1.3 percent, at 15,332 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Copper producer Aurubis AG slipped half a percent despite announcing a record dividend.

Mercedes-Benz Group jumped more than 2 percent after the carmaker delivered strong full-year results and said it intends to repurchase up to 4 billion euros of shares over the next two years.

Energy major Uniper SE gained 0.6 percent despite reporting a wider loss for its fiscal 2022.

Allianz SE lost 3.2 percent after fourth-quarter profits fell at its nonlife and asset-management operations.

