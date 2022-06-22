Markets

DAX Tumbles On Inflation Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Wednesday as inflation concerns returned to the fore ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress later in the day.

"With inflation rising sharply, there has been good reason to expedite the normalization of monetary policy," ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

"The impacts of Russia's brutal war are being felt around the world, and people are having to pay higher prices for energy and food," he said.

The benchmark DAX fell 282 points, or 2.1 percent, to 13,010 after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.

Automakers succumbed to selling pressure, with BMW and Volkswagen falling around 3 percent each.

BASF plunged 5.2 percent. The chemical group's CEO said the company's business will likely face a considerable downturn early in the second half of the year.

Hugo Boss edged down slightly despite Frasers Group raising its stake in the German fashion brand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular